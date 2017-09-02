Advance screening planned of Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War”

Basin PBS will host the first of three advance-preview screenings of the new series “The Vietnam War,” by historical documentary film maker Ken Burns and Lynn Novick at Howard College Tuesday.

“Basin PBS is proud and excited to bring ‘The Vietnam War’ to the Permian Basin,” said Alyson Trevino, creative director at Basin PBS. “Our goal is to ensure rich and thoughtful conversations with our West Texas communities while bringing them different perspectives on the Vietnam War.”

The screening will show a general overview of the 10-part, 18-hour documentary series and contains excerpts from every episode except the second, Trevino said.

The screening will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Hall Center for the Arts auditorium located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.

