Aggie Muster scheduled April 22

A tradition that has been going strong for 116 years will be carried one once more next Monday – Aggie Muster.

"It's a tradition that's typically held on April 21; however, this year, that's going to be on Easter," said Marie Mashburn, Howard County A&M Club member. "So we're going to have it on the 22nd. It's to recognize and remember the Aggies that we've been notified have passed away within the past year."

Mashburn said that as the roll of departed Aggies is called, club members will answer "Here" and light a candle for each name. All former and current students of Texas A&M University, family and friends are invited to uphold the tradition. Anyone who would like to add a name to the list may contact event organizers.

