Airpark access topic of debate at city council meeting

A large portion of Tuesday evening's Big Spring City Council meeting was spent discussing possibilities for connecting the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark to the U.S. Highway 87 reliever route which has recently been completed south and west of Big Spring.

At the meeting, City Manager Todd Darden explained to the council that the city has recently been turned down for a U.S. Department of Transportation TIGER grant to build the roads, and requested approval to form a committee to explore the issue further.

After much discussion, the council voted four to two against formation of the committee, with only Mayor Larry McLellan and Councilman Raul Marquez voting in favor. Councilman Terry McDaniel was absent from the meeting.

