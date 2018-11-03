The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's next "Alive After 5" networking event will be this Thursday at West Texas Medical Plaza, the suite of medical offices attached to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

SMMC, in partnership with H-E-B and Starbucks Coffee, will host the event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the main lobby of West Texas Medical Plaza.

Alive After 5 events remain a great networking opportunity that allows business professionals to connect, form partnerships and stay engaged in changes taking place in our community. It doesn't matter if you are part of a new business in town looking to establish a brand, trying to raise awareness for your own company, or looking for ways to expand your impact in the community Alive After 5 is for you.

