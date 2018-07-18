All-school Forsan reunion

The Biennial Forsan Reunion begins August 3rd and carries on through to the 4th. The reception will be at the Dora Roberts Community Center, following dinner at the Spanish Inn. Saturday will also feature lunch by Al's BBQ. Get registered before the event as organizers will need to know how many people the event will be catering.

The reunion had over 100 people in attendance in 2016, and it looks to be another good amount of people wanting to attend this year, which is made up of Forsan High Alumni, former teachers, Forsan community residents, both current and former, along with their families and friends.

