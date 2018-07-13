Alternating lane closures on IH-20 next week

BIG SPRING – Jones Brothers, the contractor for the I-20 project in Big Spring, are planning lane closures next week. Beginning at 11:00 p.m. on July 17, they will begin to close various alternating lanes on West bound and East bound I-20 at mile markers 172 to 174. These lane closures are necessary to perform a concrete slab pour. Work will begin at approximately 2:00 a.m., and the lanes are expected to reopen by 12:30 p.m. on July 18.