Amphitheater Beals Creek bids on Big Spring council agenda

At their meeting Tuesday evening, Big Spring City Council members will consider bids on Phase 1 of the proposed Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater upgrade, as well as on the upcoming Beals Creek Rehabilitation Project.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

Of the two bids received on the amphitheater construction work, city staff has recommended the council approve the lower, from Alldredge Gardens of Midland, in the amount of $315,189.58. The bid comes in significantly below the $375,000 estimated cost of the project; as well as below the other bidder – Hawkins Construction, who bid $398,970. Both bidders submitted bid bonds, performance bonds, and insurance information along with their bids. ...

