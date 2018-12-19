Amphitheater Improvement Board meets, hails progress on project

Members of Big Spring’s Amphitheater Improvement Board met with architect Kelly Cook Tuesday at the Big Spring Visitor’s Center, where they discussed funding options for the project and pored over initial design plans for the improvement’s three phases.

“I think we have a viable set of plans, we have a budget that is within reach,” Cook said. “What we're seeing now is the need for some funding to get us over the final hump to be able to move forward. There’s still some hope out there that some groups, some companies, some individuals might step forward and help out a little bit, and get us over that last 15 to 20 percent, and financially, we’ll be there.”...

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.