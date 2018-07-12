Amphitheater Improvement Board open forum

Courtesy photo The mock up shown above displays the changes that the Ampitheater Improvement Board plans to discuss further and make a reality to the Ampitheater in the near future. This mock up was created by Kelly Cook from KDC Associates.
Thursday, July 12, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

The Amphitheater Improvement Board will have its second open forum on Tuesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Spring City Council Chambers, 307 E. 4th St.. Landscape Architect Kelly Cook of KDC associates will provide a presentation on the project including some historical facts and plans for improvements to the facility. The board encourages all citizens to come and hear the plans and ask questions and present concerns.

