Amphitheater Improvement Board open forum

The Amphitheater Improvement Board will have its second open forum on Tuesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Spring City Council Chambers, 307 E. 4th St.. Landscape Architect Kelly Cook of KDC associates will provide a presentation on the project including some historical facts and plans for improvements to the facility. The board encourages all citizens to come and hear the plans and ask questions and present concerns.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.