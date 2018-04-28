Amphitheater improvement meeting set for Tuesday

Concert Promoter Barney Dodd of Big Spring’s BAD Events has brought some great music to Big Spring. Now he’s got his eye set on making some improvements to the Comanche Trail Amphitheater which will make bands more willing to play at the local venue, and Tuesday evening, you’ll have a chance to hear what he’s planning in person, and let him know what you think about it.

“What it is, it’s an open forum. We want everybody to come give their feedback,” Dodd said. “We’re not trying to be dictators and try to force something. We want to hear what people have to say. If they have concerns or if they want to offer support or whatever.”

Dodd has a public meeting scheduled at the Amphitheater at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Dodd outlined his basic plan for the Big Spring’s historic stone outdoor venue, as well as the non-profit organization he’s formed to organize and raise money for the project, at the City Council meeting March 27.

“I feel like the amphitheater is a really underused facility, but with some improvements, I think it could be very well used,” said Dodd. “I’ve established a 501(c)3 and I have a board in place ready to start soliciting donations. The plan that I have, I want to use all private funds. That way, we don’t have the issues with taxpayer money and that makes it a lot easier.”

