Amphitheater improvements considered by city council

“My vision is to make the amphitheater a regional music draw. It’s a great facility, it holds 6,000 people. It just needs some upgrades,” Barney Dodd of Big Spring’s BAD Events LLC told the Big Spring City Council when he addressed them at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Dodd has formed a non-profit group with the goal of updating and improving the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater, and discussed the plan with the council at the meeting. No action was taken on the item since it was only on the agenda as a discussion item, but council members seemed generally favorable toward the idea.

“I feel like the amphitheater is a really underused facility, but with some improvements, I think it could be very well used,” said Dodd. “I’ve established a 501(c)3 and I have a board in place ready to start soliciting donations. The plan that I have, I want to use all private funds. That way, we don’t have the issues with taxpayer money and that makes it a lot easier.”

Dodd said his plan involves soliciting donations from local citizens and businesses, as well as selling temporary naming rights to the amphitheater and the stage. If the council approves Dodd’s plan, the money raised will fund three improvement phases for the facility.

