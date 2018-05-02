Amphitheater meeting considers future of historic venue

About 15 people, including several community leaders such as County Judge Kathryn Wiseman, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Director Debbye Valverde, Big Spring Community Services Director Debbie Wegman, and United Way Director Meghan Bias, showed up at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater Tuesday evening to hear about proposed improvements to the 80-year-old structure, originally built by Public Works Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps crews in the 1930s.

Concert Promoter Barney Dodd of Big Spring's BAD Events is heading up the push to provide a roof, air-conditioned green room/dressing room, and wrought-iron fencing for the amphitheater. He plans to raise money from private sources rather than requesting public tax money for the project, selling temporary naming and signage rights at the amphitheater to businesses that contribute to the improvements.

