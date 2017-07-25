Up, up, and away!

On a brisk November morning in 1961, Constance Wolf of Pennsylvania climbed into a basket tethered to a bright yellow, hydrogen-filled ballon, and soared into the Big Spring sky. When she finally came down nearly two full days later, she had set 15 world records for women's ballooning, including a 40-hour, 8-minute endurance record that persisted until 1995.

Big Spring personality Tumbleweed Smith, who covered Wolf's historic flight for KBST radio, is asking local residents who have memories – or, better yet, photographs – of the take-off, to share them with him and the world.

Well-known author Jeanne Marie Laskas first contacted Smith about 15 years ago when she was working on a book entitled "The Balloon Lady and Other People I Know."

"She asked me about it then, and we corresponded," Smith said. "That was the first time I had ever heard from her. And then, last week sometime, she said, 'Remember me? I called you about 15 years ago, and I'm writing a book about Ms. Wolf and I would love to come down and talk with you.'"

Anyone who has pictures or memories of the flight should contact Smith at 432-263-3813.