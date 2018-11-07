And they're off! Big Spring sends BSHS Band off to State

(17 photos) The Big Spring High Pride Drive Band made the trek to San Antionio after a busy week preparing for the State marching competition. The Students packed up and left at the end of 4th period on Tuesday while students, parents and fans, along with the help of the high school cheerleaders, lined the streets and awaited for the bands bus to make its pass.

Everyone in attendance was either holding signs of good luck wishes and congratulations, or cheering their band on at the top of their lungs. Streamers and banners displayed in the bands pride-filled bus as they took off for San Antonio's Alamodome to compete in what will be, some of these students' last chances to win at state.

The bus was escorted out of Big Spring by the Big Spring Fire Department and Howard County Sheriff Department, also accompanied by a group of motorcyclists all wanting to show their support. As they took off, the bands staff and students made a pass by Goliad and Big Spring Intermediate where they were greeted by more excited students and fans.

