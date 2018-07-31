Anderson orientation scheduled Thursday

Anderson Accelerated is having their orientation Thursday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.

Orientation gives returning or new students and their parents a chance to meet with the faculty and gather all of the information needed for the upcoming school year.

"This is a very helpful back to school event, that allows us to revisit and reconnect with the students and parents we had last year. We will be going over some of the slight changes made to the program, such as new hours of operations.” Heidi Wagner, principal of Anderson Accelerated, said. "The goal is to make sure everyone is on the same page."

