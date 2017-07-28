Annual block party set for Forsan Baptist Saturday

Folks in Howard County love a good party, and they’re going to throw a humdinger in Forsan this weekend.

It’s Forsan Baptist Church’s annual Block Party, and it will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the church, 201 Main St. in Forsan.

“We’re going to start it at 6. The reason for that is, it’s all going to be done outdoors, and we’re hoping it might start cooling off by then,” said Pastor Darren Weaver. “We’ll have a water slide for the kids. We’ll have all kinds of food. We’ll have outdoor cooking, so we’re going to do brisket, chicken, we’re going to do beans, all the sides, all the desserts. I’m sure there will be watermelon, things like that. So plenty of food. Refreshments. There will be games, all kinds of outdoor games and activities.”

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down, either.

“After the sun sets, we’re going to be showing “Pollyanna” on a big screen outside in our west parking lot,” Weaver said.

The event, open to the public, is becoming a tradition in Howard County.

For more information, contact Weaver at 432-213-2348.