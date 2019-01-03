Annual Chamber Extravaganza approaching

Want to showcase your business and meet other business owners? This years' Chamber Extravaganza will be held on Tuesday, February 5 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at 7 p.m. Debbye Valverde, Executive Director with the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, says this event has been a tradition since 1972 when the first Man and Woman of the Year were announced, but it may even be longer than that.

The theme will be the same as last year, “Where Business Means Business.”

A tradition that comes along with this event is the table decorating. Businesses and organizations will purchase a table and decorate it to represent or showcase themselves. There will be 45 tables available this year, so grab one while you can!

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.