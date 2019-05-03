Annual Take Back proves successful

By AMANDA DUFORAT

Managing Editor

The Big Spring Police Department’s Narcotics Division in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration completed the National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative at Spring Town Plaza, this past weekend.

“This event is always a success regardless of how much we receive because it provided a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances, dangerous drugs, and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction,” Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon, said.

The BSPD joins forces with the DEA twice a year – once in April and once in October – for the past several years in order to provide this opportunity to the community.

“This is a national initiative for the purpose of giving the public a safe alternative for removal and destruction of these substances,” Lt. Gordon said.

After the event is completed, the contents obtained are hand delivered in sealed containers to the DEA who then takes possession, weighs and destroys.

