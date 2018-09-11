Another night of revival

If you're ready to revive yourself, then get ready for evenings of praise and worship as the Crossroads Baptist Association (CBA) as it presents its “Progressive Revival” for all citizens of Howard County.

The third night of the four day revival event will be underway this evening at the Midway Baptist Church, 6200 South Service Rd., with Pastor Jon Brinlee at 6:30 p.m.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.