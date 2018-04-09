Another successful Health Fair in the books

Despite the cold front on Saturday April 7, the people of Big Spring still made their way to the Chamber of Commerce Annual Health Fair at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. Attendees of the health fair saw many different booths, all themed in health in some way, whether it be health for the body, environment or the home.

Some of the booths that were featured at the health fair include: SMMC Medical Center, Home Hospice, Parkview Nursing and Rehab, Howard College Dental Hygiene, Back in Motion Chiropractic, Encore and even a booth for Essential Oils just a to name a few.

