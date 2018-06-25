Another successful Rodeo in the books

Tony Claxton (www.claxtonphotography.com) Rodeo announcer Mike Mathis warms up the crowd before the Saturday night opening of the 85th Annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo on Saturday, June 23, 2018.Tony Claxton (www.claxtonphotography.com) Reese Berry holds on for the ride during the mutton bustin' competition at the 85th Annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo on Saturday, June 23, 2018.HERALD photo/Roger Cline San Antonio country artist Pat Green rocks the house Saturday night at the Howard County Fair Barn. The concert and dance was the capstone event of the 85th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo.HERALD photo/Roger Cline San Antonio country artist Pat Green rocks the house Saturday night at the Howard County Fair Barn. The concert and dance was the capstone event of the 85th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo.HERALD photo/Roger Cline An eager crowd at the Howard County Fair Barn awaits the start of the Pat Green concert and dance Saturday night following the 85th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo. Green, a Texas Country star hailing from San Antonio, headlined the concert; while Noel Olivas and the Benders opened the show.HERALD photo/Roger Cline Noel Olivas and the Benders, a country band from Midland, opened the concert and dance following the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo Saturday evening. The evening's headliner, following Olivas, was San Antonio country artist Pat Green.HERALD photo/Roger Cline Noel Olivas and the Benders, a country band from Midland, opened the concert and dance following the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo Saturday evening. The evening's headliner, following Olivas, was San Antonio country artist Pat Green.
Monday, June 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

