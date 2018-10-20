Antelopes stymie Coahoma's offense in 34-7 route of the Bulldogs

Abernathy's defense proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome this Friday in a 34-7 loss to the Antelopes to drop to 0-2 in district play. Coahoma was held to just 169 yards of total offense in the game and turned the ball over twice through the air. With only nine first downs and just 62 yards through the air, the Bulldogs couldn't ever get anything established on the offensive side of the ball. Behind a pick six by the Antelope defense, eventually it was just too much for the Bulldogs defense to overcome despite playing great defense early. With a defensive score by Abernathy really putting Coahoma behind the eight ball the Antelopes wore down Coahoma and started putting together scoring drives on offense as well.

The Bulldogs' inability to get their offense in gear really left their defense vulnerable and kept them on the field way to long and way to often. Despite giving up 34 points, Coahoma's defense really played hard and showed a lot of heart the entire game. The Bulldogs will have to find answers on offense if they want to keep their defense out of bad positions as district play continues. Coahoma has really struggled on the offensive side of the ball in consecutive weeks of district match ups. As long as the Bulldogs are unable to get defenders out of the box with their passing game look for more and more teams to stack their defenses against the run and force the Bulldogs to be one dimensional.

