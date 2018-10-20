Applications for SA's Angel Tree program

“Sharing is Caring.” That's what the Salvation Army believes as they are now starting to take applications for Christmas assistance, also known as the Angel Tree Program, for those who are in need this Christmas season.

“Our Angel Tree program is our Christmas assistance program for families who need emergency Christmas assistance for the holidays,” said Captain Rachel McKain, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army. “This is for children who are 13 and under, or for seniors who are 60 and up. As well as receiving Christmas gifts, each qualifiying family will also recieve a Christmas food box with all the fixings for a good Christmas meal, including a ham.”

