Applying for free and reduced priced school lunches

Free and reduced lunch registration applications remain available throughout the entire school year for all of the school districts (Big Spring, Forsan and Coahoma etc.), which ensures that anyone eligible receives the lunches they need for the school year regardless of family income. According to benefits.gov, The Texas Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Division administers the National School Lunch (NSLP) and School Breakfast Programs (SBP) for Public Schools. The goal of the NSLP and SBP is to safeguard the health and well being of school children by establishing good eating habits through the availability of adequate food.

For the full story and additional information on applying and qualifications, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.