The Howard County Appraisal District will hold a public hearing regarding its budget for the 2019 fiscal year Wednesday at its office, 315 S. Main St. in Big Spring. The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The total for the proposed budget is $1,120,281.09, some $75,278.81 more than this year's budget.

