Aquatic Center to host a free swimming day

With school out and summer finally here, it's time to beat the heat as the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center opens it's doors to help keep summer time fun and cool. One way to really break in summer the right waay is by coming to the Aquatic Center Splash inn on June 2.

"This is a really fun day for the public of Big Spring,” said Hailey Herrera, the tourism coordinator for Big Spring Visitors Center. “The Aquatic Center is really a staple for Big Spring and a way to have fun and beat the heat during summer time, and this is the only Aquatic Center day that is free for the public, so be sure to come stop by the Splash Inn for some fun."

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.