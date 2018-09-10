Are you ready for revival?

Courtesy photo Mark Lindsey, above, will be tonight's guest speaker for the second day of the Crossroads Baptist Association's Progressive Revival event. Since 2009, Lindsay has been the Pastor for First Baptist Church, here in Big Spring.
Monday, September 10, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

If you're ready to revive yourself, then get ready for evenings of praise and worship as the Crossroads Baptist Association (CBA) as it presents its “Progressive Revival” for all citizens of Howard County.
The second night of the four day revival event will be underway this evening at the First Baptist Church of Coahoma, located at 201 South Ave, with Pastor Mark Lindsey at 6:30 p.m.

