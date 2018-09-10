Are you ready for revival?

If you're ready to revive yourself, then get ready for evenings of praise and worship as the Crossroads Baptist Association (CBA) as it presents its “Progressive Revival” for all citizens of Howard County.

The second night of the four day revival event will be underway this evening at the First Baptist Church of Coahoma, located at 201 South Ave, with Pastor Mark Lindsey at 6:30 p.m.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.