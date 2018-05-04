Area II Conservation Awards Banquet

On May 1st Howard Soil and Water Conservation District representatives made their way to Wall, Texas, to celebrate the 2018 Area II Conservation Award winners. John and Cindy Middleton were honored as Area winners of the Wildlife Conservationist 2018. Runner up for the Area award was 7 Oaks Ranch in Ozona. Winning State honors was Badwater Ranch in Brazos Valley. The Big Spring Herald was honored as Area winner of the Friend of Conservation 2018. Runner up was Brad Pfeil in Medina Valley SWCD. State winner was M. J. Trust of Hamilton- Coryell SWCD. HSWCD Director Ace Berry along with NRCS District Conservationist Eddy Spurgin, NRCS Soil Conservationist Keelee Allen, Mrs. Berry, and District Clerk Judy Tereletsky were there to cheer on the honorees. The Howard SWCD is extremely proud of our Area II winners which compete against over fifty Area entries in each division. Also on a local note, Amber Schwartz of Garden City representing Garden City SWCD won 1st place in the Area Poster Contest. Congratulations to all the winners.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.