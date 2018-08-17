Armed faculty and staff members ready to defend Big Spring schools

In May, the Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees approved the Guardian program to start in the 2018-2019 school year, allowing some faculty and staff members to carry concealed firearms on campus during the school day to defend against the possibility of school shootings.

Since then, district personnel involved with the program – whose identities are kept confidential – have been selected, tested and trained; and signs have gone up at schools throughout Big Spring warning that there are armed people on campus.

BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams says the program is ready for the new school year.

“It’s coming together great,” he said. “First of all, we have all of the signs basically letting anyone coming into the building know that we are participating in that program and we do have staff members armed."

