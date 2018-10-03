Arrington to honor fallen Big Spring soldier

A fallen hero will be honored at Big Spring High School Thursday.

2003 BSHS graduate Specialist Robert James "R.J." Volker will be honored with a Capitol flag presentation Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the High School, 707 E. 11th Place.

Specialist Volker was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. During a tour of duty in Iraq in 2006, he died of injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee.

Robert graduated from Big Spring High School where he played the French horn in the Steer Band. He then attended Universal Technical Institute, where he graduated from the auto body repair course in 2004.

