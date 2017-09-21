Arrington talks N. Korea

In an interview Tuesday, U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) supported President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, but urged restraint in dealing with the North Korea situation, which he called America's number one foreign challenge.

Arrington was in Big Spring to tour the Delek (formerly Alon) Refinery, and dropped by the Herald offices to discuss his job and the status of issues concerning America and West Texas. The majority of the interview was presented in Wednesday's edition of the Herald, but Arrington also discussed North Korea and Trump's Tuesday speech to the U.N. General Assembly. In the speech, Trump said North Korea shows "...contempt for other nations and for the wellbeing of their own people..." and accused the East Asian nation of "...the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans, and for the imprisonment, torture, killing, and oppression of countless more."

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.