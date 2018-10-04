Arrington visits Big Spring High School to honor fallen soldier

Today Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement after visiting Big Spring High School to honor fallen solider and Big Spring graduate Specialist Robert James “RJ” Volker as part of the West Texas Warrior initiative. This was Congressman Arrington’s second visit in a series of public ceremonies to honor post-9/11 fallen heroes from District 19.

“Each of us is eternally indebted to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom,” Arrington said. “It was my profound honor to be with the people of Big Spring today to pay tribute to a fallen hero, Specialist Robert James “RJ” Volker, and his family.

