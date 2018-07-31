Art camp masterpieces

Works of art created by youngsters attending the Kids' Summer Art Camp at the Heritage Museum of Big Spring adorn the museum's display area. The art camp is hosted by local artist, Terri Chaney, and features classes split into different age ranges.

“Creativity isn't in the schools as much as it used to be, and they need that experience,” said Chaney. “I think it's vital for everyone to have some kind of creative outlet.”

Anyone who is interested in seeing the works of art can go down to the museum from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or information, call the Heritage Museum at 267-8255.