Art Club hosts Create Night

The Big Spring High School Art Club recently held a fundraiser titled “Create Night.” The event took place in BSHS art teacher Andrea Phinney's classroom where the participants were led step-by-step through a holiday wreath painting. “The event was very successful and we hope to do another Create Night event in February,” said Phinney. The Art Club usually takes an “art-filled” annual trip and this year they are heading to Austin, Texas, so they are currently raising money to take about 15 students. In the past two years, the high school art club visited Austin, as well as Seattle, Wash.