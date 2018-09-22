Howard County, in partnership with Starbucks, will be hosting an American Sign Language/Deaf Night Out Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Starbucks in Big Spring, located at 801 I-20 Frontage Rd.

This event plays a big part in the Deaf Awareness week that will start this Monday.

The ASL/Deaf Night Out is a great opportunity for the large deaf and hearing impaired community in Big Spring to get together, and meet people that share the same or similar challenges they may face in life. This is also a great opportunity for residents who may not have any hearing trouble or complications learn a bit about the deaf culture. SWCID (SouthWest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf) Alumnus, and current Starbucks employee Heather Trojan will be the barista for the night. Heather, who was born deaf, and has had a Cochlear Implant since she was four year old, along with many other deaf residents that plan on attending, are willing to teach small bits of sign language to those who don't know any or want to learn a bit more, all while enjoying delicious Starbucks beverages.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.