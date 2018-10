All Varsity football games will kick off at 7:00 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. from now on starting tonight at Memorial Stadium for the Homecoming game against the Canyon Eagles. The Homecoming pep rally will be held at Steer Gym today at 3:00 p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 4:30 p.m. So gear up and get the family together to come out and show our team that Steer Nation is behind them all the way!