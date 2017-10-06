Auto burglary spree continues

A recent rash of auto burglaries continued Wednesday night, with five more break-ins listed on the Big Spring Police Department's "Calls for Service" report this morning.

Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald reported that eight local auto burglaries – apparently occurring overnight Tuesday – were reported to police Wednesday morning.

The new burglaries occurred in the 5900 block of Ratliff Road, the 1300 block of Colby Avenue, the 4000 block of Alma Circle, the 500 block of East Third Street, and the 4100 block of Dixon.

BSPD Public Information Officer Tony Everett confirmed this morning that police are continuing to investigate the burglaries as linked, but had not yet made any arrests.

In comments Thursday, Everett said the investigation is still in its early days.

"We're investigating them, but we just started," he said. "Right now all I can say is that we assume they're connected."

Everett said police will release the results of the investigation if it is closed successfully.

Anyone with information about these auto burglaries should contact the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2550.