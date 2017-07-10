Average gas prices rise by one cent in Texas

Average retail gasoline prices in Texas have risen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 gas outlets in Texas. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Texas during the past week, prices yesterday were 1.8 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

