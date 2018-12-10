Away in a manger

The photos above shows one of the 14 scenes, the manger scene, that was featured in the drive-through nativity scene on Sunday, Dec. 9. This event was put on by NazFamily Youth of First Church of the Nazarene, and was a weekend only event which took place Dec. 7 through 9. This scene is from Luke 2:16-20 and reads, “They left running and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in the manger. Seeing was believing. They told everyone they met what the angels had said about this child. All who heard the sheep herders were impressed. Mary kept all these things to herself, holding them dear, deep within herself. The sheep herders returned and let loose, glorifying and praise God for everything they had heard and seen. It turned out exactly the way they'd been told!”

See Monday's edition of the Herald.