Back to school Sales Tax Holiday scheduled Aug. 10-12

The first day of school at all Howard County public schools is August 20, and the State of Texas is continuing an annual tradition by holding a tax-free weekend on many items kids need as they head back to school.

The 2018 Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled Friday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 12, statewide. State sales tax is 6.25 percent; the city of Big Spring typically tacks on an additional 2 percent, Coahoma adds 1.5 percent, and Forsan adds 1 percent. None of that sales tax will be charged on qualifying items during the Sales Tax Holiday, giving parents a break on providing school clothes and supplies for their children as they return to school.

