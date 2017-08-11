Backpack pick-up

Area residents gather in the back parking lot of Back in Motion Chiropractic Thursday to pick up a free backpack. Back in Motion, in conjunction with Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, gave away more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, donated by local businesses. The giveaway is an annual event, providing much-needed supplies to hundreds of families each year. Another backpack and school supply giveaway will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the YMCA, 801 Owens St. in Big Spring.