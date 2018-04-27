Baking up a cure

The Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock Counties is coming up May 4, and one local family is turning up the heat to bake some goodies to raise money for the event.

Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society's annual fundraiser, raising money for cancer research and programs for cancer patients.

The Relay fundraising team "The Fighting Floreses" will hold a bake sale Saturday at Hair By Jose, 109 Third St.

"It's a team, the Fighting Floreses. It's my family," said Christian Fair. "This is our fourth year. We always have a bake sale, and this is our fourth year to participate in the Relay. We'll have a little bit of everything. We'll have cookies, cakes, brownies, pies, all that good stuff. Popcorn balls. We'll start at 10 (a.m.) and then just go until we're sold out."

None of the goodies will have set prices marked on them, Fair said.

"We don't charge specific amounts, like $5 for a cake. It's by donation only," she said. "We've raised as much as $800 before, so we're real excited. We're looking forward to hopefully surpassing that goal."

