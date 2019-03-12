Baking for Happy Day Humane Society

A total of $154 was raised for Happy Day Humane Society after three cakes were auctioned off. In addition, many people gave cash donations for Happy Day.

Dani Ramirez and her daughter, Hailey Ramirez, got the most votes for best cake. The other two teams were Anna Gutierrez and Christina Rodriquez (green cake), and Elizabeth Correa and Marisa Correa (puppy love cake). In addition to funds gathered during the show, Porters donated dog and cat food for the animals which Happy Day took to the trade show that were up for adoption.

