Balmorhea State Park Pool Closed Until Further Notice

BALMORHEA— Due to structural failure, the Balmorhea State Park pool will be closed until further notice pending repairs. Damage to the concrete apron under the diving board, which is used to stabilize the walls of the pool from erosion, was found during the pool’s annual cleaning this week. Park officials are evaluating the extent of the damage and taking steps to repair the structure.

“Balmorhea State Park is a treasured oasis in west Texas that has provided unique recreational opportunities for generations of Texans,” said Brent Leisure, director of Texas State Parks. “Our staff is working diligently to address the situation and make the pool is safe for the visitors and the aquatic life in habitats associated with the San Solomon Springs.”

The Civilian Conservation Corps structure was built in the mid-1930s and is the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool. More than 15 million gallons of water flow through the pool each day, gushing from the San Solomon Springs. The 1.3- acre pool is up to 25 feet deep, holds 3.5 million gallons of water and the water temperature stays at 72 to 76 degrees year-round.

Additionally, the Balmorhea State Park pool is home to numerous species of aquatic animals, including two small, endangered desert fishes- the Pecos gambusia and the Comanche Springs pupfish. Habitats have been created outside of the pool for the protection of these species and numerous invertebrates. Steps are being taken to ensure the important habitats and species that call the San Solomon Springs home are protected.

The park will remain open for day-use only with limited facilities.

For more information about Balmorhea State Park, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website or contact the park at (432) 375-2370.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.