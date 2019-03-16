Battling in West Texas, song style

DJ CJ Pimp is still out there hustlin’. He’s been really busy since we last wrote about his Fresh Outa Big Spring Tour.

“We had a Battle for Odessa, and we hope to be able to schedule more battle shows in the surrounding West Texas towns,” says CJ. “We did a show in Hobbs last night.”

The next show is scheduled for March 22 at the Desert Flower Art Bar with the Who’s the Freshest Outa Big Spring competition. There will be five competitors, Ambitionz, Ketchup, Michael Mess, Antonio Blokka, and OG Thunchoo, who will all write a song to the same beat. They will perform that song in front of three judges, who will be DJ CJ himself, Zay Young and Theo Benge. This event will be hosted by special guest, comedian Jennifer McNeely. The winner will take home a cool $100 cash prize. There will also be door prizes. ...

