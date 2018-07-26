BBQ fundraiser planned by Lions for kids' eye screenings
By:
Roger Cline
Thursday, July 26, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Do you like barbecue?
This Friday, you can enjoy chopped barbecue sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks, all for a good cause – helping less-fortunate kids see better.
The event – scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the downtown Heart of the City Park – is a fundraiser put on by the Big Spring Centennial Lions Club to screen school-age children's vision and provide prescription glasses for those who can't afford them.
Along with the Lions, the event is being put on by the Big Spring Food Truck/Trailer Association, said organizer Linda Burchett.
