BBQ fundraiser planned by Lions for kids' eye screenings

Do you like barbecue?

This Friday, you can enjoy chopped barbecue sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks, all for a good cause – helping less-fortunate kids see better.

The event – scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the downtown Heart of the City Park – is a fundraiser put on by the Big Spring Centennial Lions Club to screen school-age children's vision and provide prescription glasses for those who can't afford them.

Along with the Lions, the event is being put on by the Big Spring Food Truck/Trailer Association, said organizer Linda Burchett.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.