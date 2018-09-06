9/11 is a day in history that will be remembered forever. That day, under devastating circumstances, Americans came together to help those who needed it. Race, gender, sexuality or social status was absolutely irrelevant as those involved saved lives of others without hesitation, becoming heroes in the process. While witnessing heroism of that magnitude will forever be engraved in our minds and hearts, there is still a way you can demonstrate your own heroism within your community. As part of remembering 9/11, you can be a hero too and help save lives by donating potential, life-saving blood. The 2nd Annual Patriot Day 9/11 KBest Media Group Blood Drive is slated for tomorrow, September 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.