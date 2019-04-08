Beals Creek rehab on City Council agenda Tuesday

At their meeting Tuesday evening, Big Spring City Council members plan to award the bid for rehabilitation of the Beals Creek channel, and approve a transfer of funds to pay for the project.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers, located at 307 E. Fourth St.

Maintenance of Beals Creek is required for compliance with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspection report following flooding in the area.

Low bid on the project was by ERS of MS Inc., a company based in Jackson, Miss., in the amount of $141,141; and is the bid recommended by Jacob and Martin, an engineering firm the city uses to evaluate engineering-related bids, and by city staff.

