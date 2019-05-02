Bees attack 3, kill dog at Canterbury

BY ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of bee stings – and a dog was killed – by a swarm of bees near Canterbury South assisted living apartments in the 1700 block of South Lancaster Wednesday afternoon.

First responders received the call about noon Wednesday, and transported a Canterbury resident and two employees to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, where they were treated and released, according to Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson.

Patrick Gent reported the attack to the Herald by Facebook Messenger.

“My brother-in-law who lives (at Canterbury) was attacked while walking his dog and was taken to hospital...while the bees killed his dog,” Gent said. “People who witnessed and tried to help got stung also.”

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.