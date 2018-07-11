Bid process, other issues debated by City Council

A more-contentious-than-normal Big Spring City Council meeting Tuesday evening saw the council discussing the merits of a bid process for utility contractor services, the recent local increases in tax valuations and the size of truck that should be prohibited from using "No Thru Trucks" roads.

Boler Equipment Services Inc. was city staff's recommendation to receive the bid award on contractor services for utility maintenance and replacement in the city. The information released with the meeting's agenda revealed no other information, such as the bid amount or other bids received by the city.

Robert "Wes" Baird of Big Spring's Baird Companies spoke at the meeting, claiming that his company had submitted the low bid and asking why the city staff chose to recommend Boler instead.

"I was wanting to know why my business wasn't considered for this," he said. "I was asked to bid by the city for this, which I did, and I have contacted the city a couple of times, and I can't get any answers at all, but from what I understand mine was actually the low bid. I can't get any answers why I wasn't accepted."

